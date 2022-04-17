Archbishop Of Canterbury Says Government's Rwanda Plan 'Cannot Stand Up To Judgment Of God'

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby Gareth Fuller via PA Wire/PA Images

The government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda “cannot stand up to the judgment of God”, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said.

In an outspoken attack, Justin Welby used his Easter sermon to say the controversial policy is “opposite of the nature of God”.

Boris Johnson has come in for widespread criticism since unveiling the scheme last week.

Home secretary Priti Patel signed an agreement on Thursday that will see illegal immigrants flown one-way from the UK to Rwanda.

The move is designed to prevent asylum seekers trying to cross the Channel from France in dangerous boats.

But in his Easter sermon at Canterbury Cathedral, Welby said that Christ’s resurrection should be a time for “repentance and renewal”, not for “sub-contracting our responsibilities”.

He also called for a ceasefire in Ukraine and for peace talks to resolve the crisis.

The Archbishop said: “The resurrection of Jesus is not a magic wand that makes the world perfect.

“But the resurrection of Christ is the tectonic shift in the way the cosmos works. It is the conquest of death and the opening of eternal life – through Jesus, a gift offered to every human being who reaches out to him.”

He went on: “Let this be a time for Russian ceasefire, withdrawal and a commitment to talks. This is a time for resetting the ways of peace, not for what Bismarck called blood and iron. Let Christ prevail. Let the darkness of war be banished.

“And this season is also why there are such serious ethical questions about sending asylum seekers overseas.

“The details are for politics. The principle must stand the judgment of God, and it cannot. It cannot carry the weight of resurrection justice, of life conquering death. It cannot carry the weight of the resurrection that was first to the least valued, for it privileges the rich and strong.

“And it cannot carry the weight of our national responsibility as a country formed by Christian values, because sub-contracting out our responsibilities, even to a country that seeks to do well like Rwanda, is the opposite of the nature of God who himself took responsibility for our failures.”

As part of the deal, the UK will give Rwanda an initial £120m for a trial scheme, while the Navy has also been put in in command of the Channel.