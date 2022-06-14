Rwanda Deportation Flight Grounded After Asylum Seekers Win Legal Fights

The plane which was due to take the first batch of asylum seekers to Rwanda Hannah Mckay via Reuters

The first flight carrying asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda has been grounded after the European Court of Human Rights blocked their deportation.

The specially-chartered jumbo jet had been due to take off from the Ministry of Defence base at Boscombe Down in Wiltshire on Tuesday evening.

Ministers had initially hoped that around 130 illegal immigrants would be on the 4,000-mile flight to the east African country.

By Tuesday afternoon, that number had been reduced to just seven and, after a series of legal challenges, it was confirmed that their deportation had also been cancelled.

It means the flight - which has reportedly cost the government £500,000 to charter - will not take off after all.

In one of the cases, involving an Iraqi national, the European Court of Human Rights granted an injunction, saying he would otherwise “face a real risk of irreversible harm”.

London mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted: “Tonight’s inhumane deportation of asylum seekers to #Rwanda has been stopped by the ECtHR - minutes before it was due to depart. Sending people fleeing violence to a country thousands of miles away was already cruel and callous. It’s now potentially unlawful too.”

