Prince Charles Should Keep An 'Open Mind' About Rwanda Asylum Plan, Says Boris Johnson

Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Boris Johnson has told Prince Charles to keep and “open mind” about the government’s policy of flying asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The prime minister is in the African country attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm).

Advertisement

Prince Charles is also at the summit and is due to meet Johnson for a discussion over cups of tea.

The heir to the throne is said to have added to wide-spread criticism of the asylum plan, which has been disrupted by legal problems, by describing it as “appalling” in private remarks.

Asked if he would defend the asylum policy when he meets the prince, Johnson said: “I am delighted that Prince Charles and everybody is here today to see a country that has undergone a complete, or a very substantial transformation.”

“People need to keep an open mind about the policy, the critics need to keep an open mind about the policy.

“A lot of people can see its obvious merits. So yeah, of course, if I am seeing the prince tomorrow, I am going to be making that point.”

Advertisement

The first flight removing people to Rwanda was due to take off last week, but was grounded by successful legal challenges ahead of a full hearing on the scheme’s legality in UK courts.

The policy is one element of a £120 million economic deal with Kigali, but has been widely criticised in part because of concerns about Rwanda’s human rights record.