Energy Bills Will Soar To £3,549 A Year From October, Ofgem Announces

How Can You Cut Back On Energy Use?

Switch off and unplug

Energy Saving Trust calculates that you can save around £55 a year just by remembering to turn your appliances off standby mode.

Check your boiler

A report by the Heating and Hot Water Council found that households can save around 6 per cent to 8 per cent on their gas bill by turning down the heating flow temperature on their condensing combi boiler.

Doing this will allow the boiler to run more efficiently and could save around £200 off an average energy bill.

Another easy saving is to turn off the pre-heat mode on the boiler, which could mean hot water taps taking longer to heat up, but could save hundreds of pounds a year.

Forget tumble drying and use appliances wisely

When you can, hang clothes outside to dry instead and invest in a drying rack for cooler months.

Use your washing machine on a 30C cycle and reduce use by one run a week. Only run your dishwasher when it is full and use eco settings if possible.

Avoid overfilling the kettle – only boil the amount you need.

Defrost your fridge and freezer

Remember to regularly defrost your fridge and freezer, as the more they ice up the more energy they will use.

A full freezer is more economical to run. With a full freezer, the cold air does not need to circulate as much, so less power is needed. If you have lots of free space, half-fill plastic bottles with water and use these to fill gaps.

Turn off lights

Turn lights off when you are not using them or when you leave a room. Replacing all the lights in your home with LED bulbs could help save even more.

Keep windows closed when temperatures get hot

It is best to use blinds and curtains to block direct sunlight during the day and then open the windows at night when temperatures drop, helping you to save energy by reducing the need for power-hungry fans.

Use fans sparingly

Fans, even when used on cooling settings, will send bills soaring.

Putting fans at floor level helps to circulate the lower cold air rather than the warmer air that naturally rises in a room.

Invest in insulation

The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit found that homes rated band F on the EPC measure of efficiency are set to have a gas bill £968 higher than a home on a band C - the government’s target for 2035.

The average home in the UK is rated band D and these homes will pay £420 more for their gas this winter, compared to a band C.

The trust said that those wishing to future-proof their homes, investing in professional draught-proofing and insulation in preparation for the winter months could lead to a reduction in bills by £405 for a semi-detached home.

Installing solar panels for a similar property could lead to additional annual savings of around £450.