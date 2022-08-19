'Embrace The Hunger Pangs And Eat Mould': Cost Of Living Advice Hits New WTF Levels

Twitter has ripped into a series of articles which appear to promote a certain way of living Twitter

Articles advising readers to live without necessities such as heat, food and water, are started to pop up more regularly as the cost of living crisis bites.

But these pieces have been criticised for glamorising life away from such essentials – triggering a significant backlash on Twitter.

Advertisement

UnHerd recently promoted a piece about the “creative power of blackout Britain”, which argued that the idea of life without power conjures up images of both traumatised but also “romanticised” society.

This comes after fears that the UK might lose access to power altogether this winter, if energy bills continue to skyrocket to alarming new highs – potentially reaching £4,000 annually for the average household by January.

The University of York has predicted 45 million people will be in fuel poverty by the New Year.

Blackouts may have been horrifying — but they also inspired a generation of playwrights | @phil_tinline https://t.co/zyPMTee33X — UnHerd (@unherd) August 18, 2022

Over on Express.co.uk, reporters covered consumer expert Alice Beer’s comments on which food items are still edible even if covered with mould.

Advertisement

The Telegraph this week shared an article with the headline, “Why we would all benefit from feeling the odd hunger pang”, just as it was revealed that inflation is now at 10.1%, mainly due to a rise in food prices.

With everyday essentials such as bread, milk, cheese and vegetables rising the most in price, it’s not surprising that widespread poverty levels, as spotted by former prime minister Gordon Brown, are hitting the UK once again.

🍽️ Why we would all benefit from feeling the odd hunger pang



Despite it being nothing new, the word “fasting” seems to strike fear into people - Here's why you shouldn't be afraid of it



🧵https://t.co/FrDaX4H1Ca — Telegraph Life (@TelegraphLife) August 16, 2022

The Telegraph articles comes just a month after the newspaper attacked the “great hydration myth”, alleging people did not need to drink as much water as we believe.

This article was actually released days before temperatures in the UK reached a record-breaking 40.3C, and fears of heatwave-induced deaths spiked.

Advertisement

🥤It's time to rethink how much water we drink



We're constantly reminded to stay hydrated, especially in a heatwave, but drinking large amounts might not be as healthy as people like to think



These are the facts🧵⤵️https://t.co/0raYSs0O5v pic.twitter.com/tzJZ4t9oeS — Telegraph Life (@TelegraphLife) July 16, 2022

Twitter users were quick to spot this trend in advice, and so wasted no time in mocking the pieces, while also quietly expressing despair.

Its all going really well in the UK at the moment pic.twitter.com/PXpuSsYBmQ — 𝐃𝐄𝐕𝐎𝐍 (@Devon_OnEarth) August 18, 2022

Why the frowned upon cannibalism diet might be a great choice for this winter — Jude (@woodrow_jude) August 18, 2022

Advertisement

Just another day of taking back control on normal island. https://t.co/cRBhy1O49g — David Dahill (@shoegaze88) August 19, 2022

i am absolutely fucking paralysed with fear and disgust at this government and country every day. it feels so hopeless https://t.co/huZqT2QNqf — marianne eloise (@marianne_eloise) August 19, 2022

Britain is running out of food and has an energy crisis because of the triple threat of Brexit, covid, and intentional sabotage by fucking tories



So of course the British press are still freaking out about trans people on a daily basis instead https://t.co/JLbUMtU0Vk — Goddess of Rot gf (@julesprom) August 19, 2022

Listen, the cost of living has never been higher. Food, water, electricity- nearly all essentials have gotten much more expensive! But do you know what's stayed exactly the same price?

Podcasts.



For just five pounds a month you can support Kill James Bond on Patreon, — 𝐃𝐄𝐕𝐎𝐍 (@Devon_OnEarth) August 18, 2022

Advertisement

Are you sponsored by energy companies? That's some premier league gaslighting. — Tinker (@DamonMercy) August 18, 2022

The cost of living crisis is only adding to concerns at the moment, especially with the government being quite inactive about it.

Boris Johnson, current prime minister, was still on holiday this week, while his replacements, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, are caught up in the politics of the Conservative leadership contest.

Labour has called for parliament to end recess, so it can address the crisis, while budgeting expert Martin Lewis has pleaded for Johnson, Truss and Sunak to come up with a plan to fight the cost of living crisis together.