Smoke from a blaze pours across fields towards livestock in the village of Wennington, east London. Yui MokPA

More than 100 fire engines have been sent to blazes across London as a major incident was declared amid the 40C heat.

London Fire Brigade said there had been “a huge surge” in fires across the capital, with London mayor Sadiq Khan saying the service is under “immense pressure” during the historic heatwave.

One of the most dramatic fires was in the village of Wennington, east London, with television footage showing black smoke billowing into the air, with buildings and fields on fire. At least one home appeared to be destroyed in the fire, while smoke covered a wide area.

The brigade listed 10 major blazes it was fighting across the city on Tuesday, half of them grass fires.

It came as a new provisional UK record temperature was recorded as 40.3C at Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, the Met Office said.

The fire brigade said in a statement it is battling “several significant” incidents in the capital, as people have been urged not to have barbecues or bonfires due to the “unprecedented” challenges crews face.

Where are the fires?

The fires being tackled in London on Tuesday afternoon:

– Thirty fire engines dealing with a grass fire on Pea Lane in Upminster.

– Fifteen fire engines tackling a fire on The Green in Wennington.

– Twelve fire engines tackling a fire involving garden fencing and trees on Uxbridge Road in Pinner.

– Ten fire engines tackling a restaurant fire on Green Lanes in Southgate.

– Eight fire engines tackling a grass fire on Oaks Road in Croydon.

– Eight fire engines tackling a grass fire on Ballards Road in Dagenham.

– Eight fire engines tackling a fire on The Broadway in Wembley.

– Six fire engines tackling a grass fire on Sunningfields Crescent in Hendon.

– Four fire engines tackling a grass fire on Chapel View in Croydon.

– Four fire engines tackling a fire on Sidcup Road in Eltham.

Dartford

Wennington

Upminster

Wembley

