Handout hoto taken with permission from the twitter account of @braggendasz showing a flooded road in Turnpike Lane, north London, after heavy rainfall, on July 12, 2021. @braggendasz via PA Media

Brits might all be preoccupied with the current heatwave, but no-one has forgotten the last UK weather phenomenon which hit the headlines either – flash floods.

A video – which first went viral last summer – showing an underground station in London being completely flooded, has returned to highlight just how the climate crisis does not always mean the weather just gets hotter.

As chief features writer for the Financial Times, Henry Mance, tweeted on Tuesday: “Almost exactly a year ago, London was hit by flash floods.

“So yeah the Met Office is giving us warnings about heavy ran after a heatwave. This is how climate change works.”

almost exactly a year ago, London was hit by flash floods. so yeah the Met Office is giving us warnings about heavy rain after a heatwave. this is how climate change works pic.twitter.com/YWpy9VXile — Henry Mance (@henrymance) July 19, 2022

It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for parts of England for Wednesday, between 1pm and 9pm.

The Met Office has issued a yellow #thunderstorm warning covering parts of the Midlands, E Anglia, SE England and southern England. It is valid from 13:00 to 21:00 tomorrow. Details: https://t.co/yrbYVA6hqi pic.twitter.com/PD9LGYLHov — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) July 19, 2022

It’s a stark contrast to the wildfires which have popped up across the UK due to the record temperatures. A major incident has even been declared in London due to the “huge surge” in fires across the capital.

A major incident has been declared in London after a "huge surge" in fires across the capital on the UK's hottest-ever day



Stay updated on everything weather here 👉 https://t.co/tZQg6n04ME



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/t52m5J6IH6 — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 19, 2022

The lurching from one type of weather crisis to another has not escaped Twitter users either.

Extreme weather to extreme weather. We're not gonna make it. https://t.co/dX3SgjMOix — Tianna, the Writer (@tiannathewriter) July 19, 2022

Thinking about the past underground floods 😣 — Mark Sabino (@SayBeano) July 19, 2022

The country is literally on fire. Anyone with a sane mind knows climate change is real. It needs to be top of the agenda now. Instead we have politicians squabbling over which one isn’t the worst and who would make a good PM, despite ignoring warnings of what’s happening today. — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) July 19, 2022