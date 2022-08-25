Schools Told To Open Five Days A Week Despite Energy Price Fears

Parents walking their children to school. Nicholas.T.Ansell via PA Wire/PA Images

An education minister has rejected fears that schools might only be able to open three days a week due to soaring energy bills.

Will Quince said the government was keeping a “watchful eye” on the situation but they expected schools to open five days a week.

It comes amid reports that some schools are considering three or four day weeks to save money.

Ofgem, the UK energy industry regulator, will make its latest announcement regarding the energy price cap tomorrow.

However, schools are not covered by the cap on household energy bills and many will be facing big hikes in prices.

Asked whether he acknowledged some schools might not be able to open five days a week, Quince told Sky News: “No, I don’t accept that…we expect schools to be open five days a week.”

The MP for Colchester added: “The IFS indeed have looked at schools, and they have said that schools should be able to manage within their existing budgets, but I’m alive to the fact that energy costs are increasing at a significant rate.

“We see that in our household bills. It will be the same in commercial and indeed schools. So, I keep a very watchful eye.”

On what the government will do to help, he added: “So, a number of things. The first thing is additional funding, so an extra £7 billion over this spending review period, an extra £4 billion this year.

“That’s for energy bills, also increased staffing and staff wages.”

Labour’s shadow education minister Stephen Morgan said he was “deeply worried” about the impact of the cost of living crisis on schools.

On suggestions that schools may only be able to open three days a week, Morgan said: “Well, I think the best place for children to be is in school, and I’m deeply worried about the impact the cost of living crisis is having on our schools.

“We know from research I’ve commissioned that energy bills in schools are at least doubling, in some cases tripling.

