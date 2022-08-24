Boris Johnson Warns Of Need To 'Endure' High Energy Bills To Defeat 'Evils Of Putin'

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy meeting UK prime minister Boris Johnson, who has made a surprise visit to Kyiv in support of Ukraine as it marks 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union. Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via PA Media

British households will have to “endure” soaring energy bills as part of efforts to defeat Vladimir Putin in his attack on Ukraine, Boris Johnson has said.

During a visit to Ukraine on the country’s independence day on Wednesday, the prime minister said the UK will “continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends” ahead of leaving office on September 6.

Advertisement

“We know the coming winter will be tough and Putin will manipulate Russian energy supplies to try to torment households across Europe,” Johnson was quoted by the BBC saying.

“Our first test as friends of Ukraine will be to face down and endure that pressure.”

The conflict, and the economic sanctions imposed on Russia, have contributed to soaring global gas prices which have driven up household bills.

Analysts expect the UK’s energy price cap to rise to £3,554 a year in October – and £6,089 in April – from the already high £1,971.

Johnson is also reported as saying that “if we’re paying in our energy bills for the evils of Vladimir Putin, the people of Ukraine are paying in their blood”.

Advertisement

While other European countries have made big interventions on the cost-of-living crisis, the Tory government is waiting until the next PM is installed to unveil a rescue package.

Russian invasion of Ukraine. PA Graphics via PA Graphics/Press Association Images

Neither Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak have spelled out precisely how they will help, though Sunak appears more keen on direct support while Truss has focussed on tax cuts.

Making his last trip to Ukraine before departing, Johnson set out a further £54 million of military aid, including drones to target Russian forces.

His meeting with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy came on the day marking 31 years since breaking from Moscow’s rule following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Advertisement

Johnson said Russian president Putin had been “insane” to launch the invasion and the resistance had been like “an indomitable Ukrainian boxer”.

He used his meeting with Zelenskyy to set out a further package of military aid, including 2,000 drones and loitering munitions.

He also received the Order of Liberty, the highest award that can be bestowed on foreign nationals, for the UK’s support for Ukraine.

Johnson said: “For the past six months, the United Kingdom has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine, supporting this sovereign country to defend itself from this barbaric and illegal invader.

“Today’s package of support will give the brave and resilient Ukrainian armed forces another boost in capability, allowing them to continue to push back Russian forces and fight for their freedom.”

Advertisement