Boris Johnson Makes Surprise Visit To Kyiv On Ukraine's Independence Day

Johnson and Zelenskyy Boris Johnson / Twitter

Boris Johnson said Ukraine “can and will” win the war during a surprise visit to Kyiv to mark the country’s independence day.

Ukraine is celebrating 31 years since it declared independence from the Soviet Union. It is also six months since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started.

The British prime minister shared a photograph of himself alongside president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Tweeted: “What happens in Ukraine matters to us all.

“That is why I am in Kyiv today. That is why the UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends. I believe Ukraine can and will win this war.”

The visit will likely be his last to Ukraine before leaving office on September 6, the day after either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak wins the Tory leadership contest.

Johnson also announced another package of support, including unmanned surveillance and missile systems for the armed forces of Ukraine.

The £54 million package of 2,000 state-of-the-art drones and loitering munitions will enable Ukraine to better track and target invading Russian forces.

As part of the visit, his third to the city since the invasion, the PM also called on the international community to stay the course in Ukraine.

He added: “For the past six months, the United Kingdom has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine, supporting this sovereign country to defend itself from this barbaric and illegal invader.

“Today’s package of support will give the brave and resilient Ukrainian armed forces another boost in capability, allowing them to continue to push back Russian forces and fight for their freedom.

“What happens in Ukraine matters to us all, which is why I am here today to deliver the message that the United Kingdom is with you and will be with you for the days and months ahead, and you can and will win.”

No.10 said the two leaders held talks on the challenges of the winter ahead for the country.

Johnson also received Ukraine’s highest award that can be bestowed on foreign nationals “The Order of Liberty” for the UK’s staunch support of Ukraine’s freedom.

Zelenskyy has vowed to fight against Putin’s invasion “until the end” and pledged he would not make “any concession or compromise” to end the conflict.

“We don’t care what army you have, we only care about our land. We will fight for it until the end,” Zelenskyy said in a video address released on Wednesday.

The history of Ukraine's independence is quite dramatic and inspiring. Ukrainian nation was fighting for centuries and continues to do so since Feb 24. Devotion, bravery, freedom. Our land - our independence. Brief historic update by @United24media: https://t.co/l66r5QYI6B. pic.twitter.com/W68zn4wvtB — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 24, 2022

Back in London, Downing Street is adorned with sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine, to mark the occasion.

Johnson’s visit comes amid concerns that European support for Ukraine’s battle against Russia could dry up amid the cost of living crisis.

The Telegraph reported that UK diplomats have been travelling to European capitals to make the case against cutting aid to Kyiv.

Separately Labour leader Keir Starmer visited Ukrainian and British Army personnel at Salisbury Plain on Wednesday.

