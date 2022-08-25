This Is What Being Too Cold In Your Own Home Does To Health

mahiruysal via Getty Images

With energy bills about to go through the roof, people are understandably looking for ways to cut down this winter. But not turning the heating on could be at a detriment to health – especially if you’re more vulnerable due to underlying health issues, old age, or you have a very young baby at home.

That’s the warning from health chief Dame Jenny Harries, who told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme: “It is really important people ... keep their heating on, particularly at the extreme ages of life.”

The UK Health Security Agency’s (UKHCA) cold weather plan recommends that, during winter, people heat their homes to at least 18°C, providing they’re wearing appropriate indoor clothing.

At night, rooms should also stay around 18°C. This is particularly important for vulnerable groups, including those with babies, who are more susceptible to cold temperatures at night. The Lullaby Trust recommends a room temperature of 16-20°C and using light bedding or a lightweight, well-fitting baby sleep bag.

How does living in a cold home impact health?

“When a patient can’t afford to heat their home, or is struggling to feed themselves and their family, it can lead to mental and physical ill-health,” Professor Martin Marshall, chair of the Royal College of GPs (RCGP), tells HuffPost UK – and GPs are already seeing this impact in practice.

Living in a cold home can impact the body in a multitude of ways. It’s thought cold temperatures can increase the likelihood of getting sick, as the immune system is not as effective at fighting off viruses.

Cold environments can also increase blood pressure and increase the likelihood of flu, heart attacks, stroke, breathing problems and pneumonia.

Dr Kenny Livingstone, a GP and founder of ZoomDoc, adds that cold temperatures can worsen arthritis, which can lead to accidents including trips, falls and even fractures in the elderly.

“The impeding winter fuel crisis will ultimately lead to thousands of deaths,” he says. “The impact on one’s health should not be understated.”

For elderly people, says Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, it becomes harder to regulate body temperature, meaning they are more vulnerable to the effects of the cold.

“At Age UK we fear that because fuel prices will be so high, some older people will skip meals and switch off their heating to try to save money, putting their health at serious risk. It’s not hyperbole to suggest that some could die as a result – and that’s something we would never say lightly.”

People with existing lung conditions are also more susceptible, as “breathing in cold air irritates your airways, and your lungs react by becoming tighter which makes it more difficult to breathe,” says Sarah MacFadyen, head of policy and external affairs at Asthma + Lung UK. “The cold is a common trigger for people with conditions like COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease] and asthma and can lead to life threatening flare-ups and attacks.



“Cold homes in the longer term can also contribute to mould and damp – a trigger for the millions of people living with lung conditions in the UK.”

Damp and mould can exacerbate respiratory problems, respiratory infections, allergies or asthma, according to the NHS, while also impacting the immune system.

In addition to the physical repercussions of life in a cold house, there’s also the mental impact, which is often overlooked. Experiencing physical health problems can often affect your mental health – so it’s no wonder then that living in a cold home can increase a person’s risk of depression.

Groups which are more vulnerable to the cold

Nobody is immune to the impact of living in a cold, damp environment however there are some groups who are especially vulnerable and need extra support. These include: