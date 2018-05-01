How Jacob Rees-Mogg Could Be Britain's Trump

The Windrush debacle has resulted in the resignation of Amber Rudd and much whispering about the fate of Prime Minister Theresa May. Were she to stand down as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party, a replacement would be required, pronto. While some in the party are apoplectic at the suggestion, others are tipping Jacob Rees-Mogg as the bookies’ choice. And if you’re thinking about flying pigs at this point, let’s remember that the same disbelief was expressed about Donald Trump.

So what do the two have in common and why might Jacob gain Moggmentum?

They’re both caricatures

While neither can be said to be “of the people”, having both grown up in wealth and privilege, it doesn’t seem to matter. The same people who simultaneously loathe rich, privately educated elites now embrace the exaggerated version in both Trump and Rees-Mogg. He may not openly brag that he is “really rich”, but Rees-Mogg drives Bentleys and talks about his nanny a lot. He also proudly claims not to be a “modern man”, while Trump joked on ABC’s Prime Time Live that if he comes home and dinner’s not on the table he goes “through the roof”. Their appeal is to the macho man who likes the wife at home and, well, you get the picture.

Theirs is the Steve Bannon strategy

Bannon was the architect of Trump’s campaign and then White House Chief Strategist. His stated aim is to cause “maximum chaos” by forwarding anti-establishment candidates and smashing up both (US) parties. Trump is currently railing against the FBI and the Department of Justice for their investigations into practically everything he’s touched, while Rees-Mogg has dipped his toe in the water by accusing the Treasury of “fiddling the figures” to exaggerate the negative impact of Brexit. Just a hint of the fake news rebuttal that Trump employs when faced with facts that don’t fit his narrative. Rees-Mogg met with Bannon just before Christmas, and is highly favoured by Nigel Farage, who in turn is pals with Bannon. Just sayin’.

They do like their slogans

Who can forget Trump’s Make America Great Again campaign slogan? Although I can’t see Rees-Mogg sporting a #Ready4Mogg top hat, there’s already a campaign with that name and he’s started tossing out phrases that he presumably hopes will be repeated ad nauseam (and without much thought) by his supporters. His April 30 Tweet, criticizing the House of Lords’ Brexit decision managed to get both a catchy question and a hashtag in: