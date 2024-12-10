This £12 Amazon Find Gave Me A Third More Usable Oven Space

Amy Glover / HuffPost UK

As Christmas draws near, I’ve been feeling the panic pretty much anyone who’s hosted a big dinner has experienced ― how am I meant to cook everything I need to when I’ve only got one oven?

Don’t get me wrong, I love my slow cooker (where I’m planning to make some spiced apple red cabbage on the day), and I’m not completely against steamed veggies.

But with Yorkies, stuffing, pigs in blankets, roast parsnips, spuds, and some kind of fowl in the mix, I genuinely started to lose sleep over how it was all going to come together.

That was, of course, before I spotted this £12 universal oven rack from Amazon, which instantly made all my fears look ridiculous.

It’s got adjustable arms that you can tighten or loosen with the bolts attached to both sides of the rack.

You don’t need any tools to tighten or loosen it ― a simple twist with your thumb and forefinger is more than enough.

It extends from 36cm to 59cm, making it perfect for most ovens (it only took about a minute to make it fit mine).

After I’d fitted it into my oven, my first step was to try a dry run of the Crimbo dinner (basically, I did a roast).

I’ll be honest; I was worried there wouldn’t be enough height in my oven to properly accommodate everything I wanted to include, but by placing the top and bottom racks at the highest and lowest ridges respectively, I got away with a lot more than I thought I would.