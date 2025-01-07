I'm A Surgeon – 5 Ways To Advocate For Yourself If You Feel Ignored By Doctors

Scott Graham via Unsplash

Last year, parliament addressed the “medical misogyny” which the Women and Equalities Committee (WEC) said forces women and girls to “suck up” serious health conditions.

Research has also revealed racial bias can lead to “dismissive” care among Black patients, while the NHS says there can be “unfair and avoidable differences” in how people from different classes, areas, ages, and races are treated in a medical setting.

It isn’t fair, but it’s disappointingly common, which is why surgeon, author, and lecturer Dr Karan Rajan recently shared some helpful advice on how to advocate for yourself if your doctor “ignores your concerns and undermines your symptoms”.

What should I do if I feel ignored by my doctor?

According to the NHS surgeon, the first step is to keep a symptom diary tracking how you feel from day to day.

This should detail “when they occur, how severe they are, what makes them better or worse, and how they impact your daily life,” he advises.

He recommends using specific language too – so instead of “I’m tired”, it might be better to jot down “I feel like I’ve been hit by a truck at 2pm every afternoon, and it’s making me miss deadlines”.

You should also ask questions, Dr Rajan advises, as he says a lot of doctors are working on autopilot and “asking questions forces them to slow down” and engage.

He says some questions you could ask include “What else could this be?” and “Are there any tests we haven’t done yet?” or “Can you explain why you think this is normal for me?”

Thirdly, pushing for referrals can help – “frame it as curiosity, not confrontation, for example, ‘I’d feel more comfortable ruling out X. Can we explore this with a specialist?’”

Dr Rajan also recommends you “bring back-up” as having someone else to take notes and reaffirm your symptoms can help.

Lastly, you should know your rights ― “in most countries you’re entitled to a second opinion and access to your medical records. Use these rights liberally.”

Patient advocacy groups and online communities can be helpful for chronic conditions, he adds.

Martha’s Rule may change things

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has helped to roll out “Martha’s Rule” in 143 NHS hospitals.

The rule came about after 13-year-old Martha Mills died of sepsis after treatment at King’s College Hospital. Doctors failed to escalate her case to intensive care.

Martha’s Rule will allow patients and their loved ones to seek an urgent review if they feel they, or someone they’re worried about, is deteriorating and they don’t feel listened to.

It will also allow people to access a second opinion, which is not yet a legal right across the board in the NHS (though the Royal Free Hospital page says a healthcare professional will rarely refuse to refer you for one).