How To Beat Your Cold Before Christmas – The Fast Recovery Tips You Need

Nastasic via Getty Images

You’re reading Winter Well, our seasonal guide to taking care of your body, mind and spirits during the winter months.

If you’re reading this you’re probably bunged up, feeling groggy and looking at the date with a groan. Having a cold is never fun, but coming down with an illness just before Christmas is doubly frustrating.

Advertisement

Sadly, there isn’t a miracle cure that’ll help you beat a cold in 24 hours and typically, a cold tends to last for around a week. However, there are some best practices that’ll help you recover as quickly as possisble.

Here’s what you need to know if you need to beat that snot on a deadline.

Get the basics right

The NHS says the following are key to faster cold recovery:

Rest and sleep

Drink plenty of water (fruit juice or squash mixed with water is OK) to avoid dehydration

Gargle salt water to soothe a sore throat (not suitable for children)

You can also ease aches or lower a temperature with painkillers like paracetamol or ibuprofen and relieve a blocked nose with decongestant sprays or tablets, which a pharmacist can advise you on.

“Be careful not to use cough and cold medicines if you’re taking paracetamol and ibuprofen tablets,” the NHS adds. “Cough and cold medicines often also contain paracetamol and ibuprofen so it can be easy to take more than the recommended dose. Some are not suitable for children, babies and pregnant women.”

Advertisement

What to eat (and what to avoid)

There’s little evidence that supplements work to speed up recovery from colds, but nourishing your body with good food is never a bad idea to help you feel your best.

Dr Dhaval Desai, the director of hospital medicine at Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital in Atlanta, previously told HuffPost you should prioritise “good calories” when you have a cold.

He noted that good calories include high-protein foods (eggs, fish, chicken, Greek yogurt, peanut butter) and some carbs for energy. He also recommended that you avoid processed foods that don’t have much nutritional value, as well as caffeinated drinks.

Dr Judith Flores, a paediatrician in New York and a medical expert from the National Hispanic Medical Association, added that you should stay away from alcohol, which can not only disrupt your sleep (which is important for recovery) but can also interfere with any over-the-counter medications you’re taking.

If you’ve got a cough, honey may help soothe symptoms. Studies have shown that honey can reduce coughs in children and adults, but remember that it’s only appropriate for children over the age of one.

Advertisement

Keep activities cosy

With rest being the best way to beat a cold fast, it’s advisable to cancel any pre-Christmas plans you have if you want to be better before the big day (your friends will thank you for keeping your germs to yourself, too).

Give yourself permission to skip that workout and treat yourself to a nice hot bath or extra long shower. Although the steamy environment won’t cure your cold, experts say a hot soak can help to relieve achy muscles, congestion, and headaches.

Winter calls for us to take greater care of ourselves and each other at this time of year, from our health and homes to our headspace and matters of the heart. Whether you’re seeking motivation or hibernation, HuffPost UK’s Winter Well series is here to help you through the short days and the longer months.