How To Blag A Free First Class Upgrade According To Travel Experts

When it comes to flying, we think it’s fair to say that most of us would love a cheeky upgrade to first or business class. Standard cabin seats can be sticky and cramped, with kids kicking your chair from behind while your legs are somewhere up around your ears due to lack of leg space.

Yes, travelling in luxury is the way to go. And with some first-class tickets going for anywhere up to $14,000, it’s good to try and get a freebie where possible – which means more spending money when you get on holiday!

Here, we hear from some travel insiders and airline experts who share their tips and tricks on how to blag your way into a luxurious first class seat. Grab your champers and buckle in.

Getting an upgrade is rare – but it can happen

“It’s important to realise that upgrades remain relatively rare. Gone are the days when check-in agents personally selected passengers for upgrades,” says Nicky Kelvin, head of The Points Guy UK.

“Prior to sophisticated computer systems, airline staff used to indicate whether a passenger was SFU or NSFU – Suitable for Upgrade or Not Suitable for Upgrade. Whilst looking smart and being polite and friendly to check-in staff could certainly help passengers get onto the SFU list, there are other things that can help improve the chances of an upgrade.”

Dress to impress

So, what are those other things? One is really simple – look the part, says David Doughty, CEO of Admiral Jet and an aviation expert with over 20 years of experience in the industry.

“An easy way to try and get an upgrade is to dress nicely! Believe it or not, attire plays a huge role in how passengers will be perceived by gate agents when it comes to giving out complimentary upgrades, with those seen as “worthy” candidates often the ones that are well dressed (think elegant suits) versus those wearing casual clothes (jeans and t-shirts) though this will also depend on your general demeanour, so make sure your attitude is elegant too!

“That’s why I always recommend taking some time to look presentable before boarding - you never know what doors might open simply because you look more polished and approachable compared to others around you vying after the same seats!”

Travel solo

According to Kelvin, it’s much more likely to get upgraded as a solo passenger than in a group or couple. Why? Well, airlines sometimes need to fill just a single seat in first class, and you’re much more likely to secure that seat if you’re alone.

“Couples and families travelling together have much less chance of being upgraded than a lone passenger as airlines tend to try and keep groups together,” says Kelvin. “So, if a passenger is travelling on their own, they have more of a chance of being selected for an upgraded seat.”

Go shorty, it’s your birthday

Another way that airlines will look kindly on you when it comes to upgrades is if you’re celebrating a big birthday or anniversary.

“Don’t ask for a free upgrade but do mention a special occasion if it comes up naturally,” says Jessie Moore, luxury travel expert and founder of luxury travel website Pocket Wanderings.

“If you’re travelling for a special occasion – for example, a honeymoon or a milestone birthday – then drop it into the conversation. Remember that if you’re saying it’s your birthday, don’t make it up, as they’ll be able to see your date of birth on your passport!

“Try to be subtle about it by initiating a conversation with the check-in staff, rather than walking straight up to the desk and declaring, ‘It’s my birthday!’.”

Take advantage of loyalty programmes

There are many airline loyalty and frequent flyer programmes available with all the big airlines, as well as various credit cards that provide airline miles such as Avios, so it can be an idea to get signed up. “Make sure you sign up for any loyalty programs with airlines, especially if they’re free,” says Doughty.

“Many carriers like British Airways offer rewards points that can be used towards upgrades if they’re available at check-in or even prior to departure. This means if you have enough points saved up, it’s possible for even those who don’t fly frequently – like families taking their annual holiday trip – to enjoy premium seating options without having to pay extra fees outright.”

Which are the best airlines to try?

So, you know how to test out getting an upgrade. Who best to test your skills on? “Major UK airlines such as British Airways and Virgin Atlantic try to protect their premium cabins,” says Kelvin. “As such, they tend not to offer complimentary upgrades to passengers. They would rather passengers pay for upgrades and want to avoid premium cabins being full of upgraded passengers, which could potentially upset those travellers who have paid full price (or points!) for their premium ticket.