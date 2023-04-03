How To Renew Your Passport While Passport Office Workers Are On Strike

Education Images Education Images/Universal Image What to do if you need to renew your passport during the passport workers' strikes

Passport office workers are going on strike for five weeks, starting from today, Monday April 3.

So what can you do if you’re in desperate need of a new passport and you’re leaving the country soon? Here’s what you need to know.

Who is going on strike and when?

More than a quarter of the Passport Office’s 4,000 workers are walking out between April 3 and May 5 in all four of the UK nations.

Like with many other public sectors, it’s all down to an ongoing dispute between the office and the government over jobs, pay and working conditions.

Will this affect getting your passport renewed?

According to the government, no. A home office spokesperson said they were “disappointed” with the strike action, but promised there were “comprehensive contingency plans in place”.

That does still mean you’ll have to plan in advance though.

Since April 2021, the government has advised the public to allow up to 10 weeks to get a passport (before this date, the wait time was between three and six weeks).

And in January and February, according to the Home Office, over 99.5% of standard UK applications were processed within that timeframe.

Last year, hundreds of thousands had to wait for longer than 10 weeks to get a new passport due to a surge in demand after the Covid lockdown rules lifted.

What if you need your passport ASAP?

If you can’t wait 10 weeks, you can pay extra – either through the one-week Fast Track service (£155 for an adult passport and £126 for a child’s) or through the Online Premium service, costing £193.50.

You can also call the Passport Adviceline for help as well.

So, when do I need a new passport?

You passport will say on its photo page when it expires – but you do also need to check the requirements of the countries you’re planning to visit.

For instance, some EU countries need your passport to be valid for at least three months after the date you plan to leave the country you’re visiting.

The general advice is that it should be issued less than 10 years before the exact date you are planning to enter Spain or another EU country, but it’s worth looking through the gov.uk’s list to double-check with each nation.

How do you renew your passport?

To apply online, you need to head to the gov.uk website. Getting a new passport this way costs £82.50 for an adult and £53.50 for a child under 16.

If you’d rather apply by post, you need to fill out a form from a post office or call the Passport Advice line. This will cost £93 for an adult, or £64 for a child.

You’ll need two up-to-date and identical printed photos of yourself – ideally taken in a photo booth or at a photo shop, as they’re more likely to follow the strict standards for a passport image.

That includes a plain, light-coloured background with even lighting and no shadows, standing in exact right position, and keeping a plain expression while your face in full view (it’s a lot).

For children getting their passport for the first time, you will need to have one of the two new photos validated (when someone else signs when your application saying you are who you say you are), or if you look unrecognisable in your new photo compared to your old one.

