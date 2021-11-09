Tips on how to increase libido:



1. Communicate more

“The first thing is to acknowledge it, and actually recognise that something is different instead of having it pointed out or ignoring it,” said Relate sex therapist Peter Saddington.

“The second thing is to start talking about it with your partner because it’s quite likely your partner will have noticed and it might be causing tension within the relationship.

2. Make time for date nights

Saddington is a key believer in the power of date night.

“Consider having a date night and allowing yourself time so there’s a build-up rather than becoming sexual very quickly,” he advised.

“If you’re allowing yourself to relax and feel good about yourself [...] you might notice you’ve got some resurgence of interest and arousal.”

3. Build up an emotional connection

Date nights are also important for building up an emotional connection, he explained.

“Men can get aroused by looking and thinking about things, it’s far more visual, whereas women are much more about emotional connection,” said Saddington.

“If you’ve spent time together and you’ve spent time talking, you’re more likely to want to have sex.”

It’s also important to resolve any issues, “as underlying resentment will stop you feeling desire”.

4. Get yourselves in the mood

Looking the part can help you to feel the part, says Sangeeta Pillai, founder of Soul Sutras – a platform empowering South Asian women to explore sex and more. You could wear something that makes you feel amazing. “It’s a lot easier to feel sexy when you’re wearing a silk dressing gown, some other sensuous fabric or even sexy underwear under your leggings,” she said. “So I’d suggest, make small ‘sexy’ additions to your wardrobe, something that feels easy to do. And I promise you, it will instantly shift how you feel.”

5. Build up your sex life slowly

Sex educator Ruby Rare said: “Start when you’re chilling or eating together, and say something encouraging to begin with. For example: ’I love it when you do...” Then introduce what you’d like to do differently, during sex,” she said. “For example: ’You know, I’ve always wanted to try...” Be kind, be supportive and encouraging. Rather than pointing out your lover’s shortcomings.” Once you’ve broached the topic, set time aside to reconnect.