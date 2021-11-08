People Are Falling For This Hilarious Robert Dyas Spoof Ad. Again.

Robert Dyas’ spoof ad from 2015 makes waves every time Christmas is just around the corner – and people seemed to have fallen for it yet again this year.

A collection of staff and customers from the DIY chain talk directly to the camera for the ad and randomly announce their sexuality while promoting the store.

The first person on screen says: “Hi, my name’s Marcus, I work at Robert Dyas and I’m gay.

″I like going out with my friends and playing volleyball. I also like showing our gay and straight customers our funky range of our Christmas gifts.”

Then another Robert Dyas worker called James appears on the screen and announces that he is straight, likes sailing and baking, along with showing off all of the shop’s Christmas items.

The ad only gets better as random customers – gay, straight and bisexual – announce their sexuality while confirming their love for the hardware shop.

It was even accompanied by the hashtag #DyasComingOut when it was first shared online.

Even though it came out six years ago, not everyone is in on the joke, including actor Laurence Fox.