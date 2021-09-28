Boris Johnson Wants To Create, Wait For It, ‘Galactic Britain’. People Are Furious

EDUARDO MUNOZ via Getty Images Boris Johnson has divided the internet with his new plan

Boris Johnson launched a plan to send the UK into space this week while ignoring the petrol crisis gripping the nation – and Twitter can’t believe it.

The prime minister shared the government new ‘National Space Strategy’ on Monday, which will allegedly create jobs and harness space technology to solve problems back on Earth.

The strategy explained: ”[It is] a plan that will see us take a leading role on the international stage, Global Britain becoming Galactic Britain as we work with other nations to pursue exciting missions and with the UN to set the standards that will ensure space is used responsibly and safely.”

The plan also claimed it would modernise transport systems with climate change technologies, elevating Johnson’s promise that the UK would become a global force after Brexit to a vow that it would become a “galactic” one.

Despite these grand promises, not many people were impressed.