WPA Pool via Getty Images Prime minister Boris Johnson has been promising increased tolerance to traditional measurements since 2019

Ministers will reconsider the current ban on using imperial units in shops in a celebratory post-Brexit Britain move – but a weights inspector has pointed out the metrics system has little to do with the European Union.

Boris Johnson vowed back in the 2019 general election that he would bring in “tolerance towards traditional measurements”.

Then on Thursday, Brexit minister Lord Frost explained that, in a review of EU red tape, the metric system used across Europe could be dropped “in due course” – meaning shops could go back to selling groceries in pounds and ounces.

When the news broke, weights and measures inspector Pippa Musgrave was quick to pull apart just what these changes would actually mean for the country.

Addressing the prime minister, Musgrave tweeted “sorry to dispel your latest bit of kite flying”, before going on to label this new idea as a “distraction from the appalling way” Johnson is running the UK.

She noted: “The UK transferring to metric measures had b***** all to do with our EU membership.