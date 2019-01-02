After months of anticipation, the National Rail 26-30 railcard will be available to buy today (Wednesday 2 January) from 12pm.

The railcard, which will set you back £30, entitles you to a third off most off-peak fares across Britain. You can use the railcard between 4.30am and 10am Monday to Friday, but there’s a £12 minimum fare in place.

But before you get too excited, it’s worth noting that the 26-30 railcard can’t be used with season tickets, meaning it’s of little use to the thousands of commuters under 30 struggling to afford their journey to work.

Sadly, we’ll still be hit by the fare increases coming into place today – the cost of the average season ticket has gone up by a staggering 3.1%, despite train punctuality running at a 13-year low. Yet if you regularly catch the train before 10am, a season ticket may still be your cheapest option.

However, if you want to spend your weekends exploring the UK, you’ll probably still want to get your hands on a 26-30 railcard.