This Common Mistake May Be Ruining Your Poinsettia Before Christmas

via Associated Press

Poinsettias weren’t always a common Christmas flower in the UK ― but flower company Bloom & Wild say they became that way thanks to their festive colour and star-like shape.

So if you’ve got one in your home, chances are you’re trying your hardest to keep it fresh throughout the festive season.

Advertisement

Thankfully, David Denyer, an expert florist at Eflorist, told HuffPost UK that there are some surefire ways to accidentally kill your festive plant before it’d otherwise fade ― including some “people often overlook.”

What could cause an early plant death?

“Pests are a big issue that people often overlook. Aphids, whiteflies, and mealybugs are drawn to the fragile leaves of poinsettias,” David told us.

“If the leaves appear curled or feel sticky, it’s often a clear indication of a pest problem,” he added.

You can protect other surrounding plants by removing the affected plant from their area and treating it with insecticide or neem oil.

Advertisement

“Another comment problem is people often believe that yellowing leaves are solely due to overwatering, but in many cases, it could also indicate low light or a lack of nutrients,” David continues.

Poinsettias do need a bit of extra care in terms of nutrients, especially after they’ve been moved from one place to another or after Christmas. A slow-release fertiliser can make a difference in terms of overall health.”

How should I take care of poinsettia?

Even if you’re not worried about murdering your flower entirely, David has some tips for keeping it at its best.

Most of us over-water our poinsettia, he points out: “You have to focus on not letting the plant sit in water,” he stresses.

It’s an easy trap to fall into because people often water their poinsettias frequently, but they don’t check if the soil has good drainage. The plant’s survival is more about the quality of the watering routine than the quantity.”

Advertisement

Misting the leaves with water is a much better option than drenching the leaves ― you shouldn’t leave droplets on the bracts or they’ll “develop unsightly spots,” David warns.

You might want to move your plant from that spot by your window too, the flower expert says.

“Poinsettias are incredibly sensitive to changes, particularly temperature fluctuations. Avoid placing them near places where drafts or sudden warm air from vents can affect them,” he told HuffPost UK.

“The changes in temperature can be subtle but enough to cause them to shed their leaves.”

And “While they enjoy bright, indirect light, some people make the mistake of giving them too much direct sunlight, which causes the leaves to burn.”