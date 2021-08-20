TikTok can teach you all sorts, from beauty tricks to how to clean your toilet. And now there’s a cooking hack going viral that will blow your mind.

Everyone knows how to make chicken in the oven, right? Well clearly, we’ve all been doing it wrong. TikTok user @rajmin2025 has a whole new method for us.

In the video, you can see a person taking their chicken drummers and inserting the ends in between a wire oven rack.

When the rack is lifted and inserted, the drumsticks will hang down – simply add any carby extras such as potatoes, veggies or chips in a pan below and all those delicious chicken drippings will fall on top, maximising the flavour.

I’m not the only one impressed by this innovative cooking technique.

“I’ve been suffering for 19 years without this info,” one user wrote. “This is a very good idea,” another added. A third said: “100% brilliant hack, fair play... can’t wait to try that, well done for posting it.”

While some users are impressed, though, others labelled the technique “lazy” cooking. Some have also raised concerns about cross contamination.

If you’re considering trying the hack, be sure to cook your chicken through and give the oven and wire rack a good scrub afterwards to catch any rogue drips.