Nando’s has temporarily shut around 50 outlets across England, Scotland and Wales after suffering supply chain shortages – and the news has shaken chicken fans to the core.

But fear not, peri-peri aficionados, because you can recreate that sweet, sweet Nando’s flavour at home, with the right ingredients and a little know-how.

Advertisement

The guys from SORTEDfood, an online community dedicated to making delicious food accessible to everyone, have created an easy-to-follow replica recipe. Enjoy!

Ingredients

Advertisement

Serves 2-4

4 cloves garlic

Advertisement

160 ml olive oil

60 ml red wine vinegar

1 lemon, juiced

2 fresh chillies (to taste)

Advertisement

1 tsp sea salt

1 sprig thyme

1 small chicken

1 handful mixed salad leaves

1 portion chunky chips

Method

1. Make the marinade

Peel the garlic cloves and stick into a food blender with the oil, lemon juice, vinegar, thyme, chillies and salt. Blend to a smooth marinade.

2. Spatchcock the chicken

Cut either side of the backbone with a pair of sharp shears and then remove the diamond-shaped breast bone from inside the cavity.

Advertisement

3. Rub over the marinade

Open the chicken up like a book and rub the marinade all over, inside and out. Leave in the fridge overnight if you can.

4. Preheat the oven

Preheat oven to 180°C.

5. Roast the chicken

Lay the spatchcock chicken on a baking tray and roast for about an hour until cooked right through and there are no signs of blood at the thickest parts of the bird. Check by cutting into a leg joint.

6. Serve