Nando’s has temporarily shut around 50 outlets across England, Scotland and Wales after suffering supply chain shortages – and the news has shaken chicken fans to the core.
But fear not, peri-peri aficionados, because you can recreate that sweet, sweet Nando’s flavour at home, with the right ingredients and a little know-how.
The guys from SORTEDfood, an online community dedicated to making delicious food accessible to everyone, have created an easy-to-follow replica recipe. Enjoy!
Ingredients
Serves 2-4
4 cloves garlic
160 ml olive oil
60 ml red wine vinegar
1 lemon, juiced
2 fresh chillies (to taste)
1 tsp sea salt
1 sprig thyme
1 small chicken
1 handful mixed salad leaves
1 portion chunky chips
Method
1. Make the marinade
Peel the garlic cloves and stick into a food blender with the oil, lemon juice, vinegar, thyme, chillies and salt. Blend to a smooth marinade.
2. Spatchcock the chicken
Cut either side of the backbone with a pair of sharp shears and then remove the diamond-shaped breast bone from inside the cavity.
3. Rub over the marinade
Open the chicken up like a book and rub the marinade all over, inside and out. Leave in the fridge overnight if you can.
4. Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 180°C.
5. Roast the chicken
Lay the spatchcock chicken on a baking tray and roast for about an hour until cooked right through and there are no signs of blood at the thickest parts of the bird. Check by cutting into a leg joint.
6. Serve
Serve with plenty of fresh salad and some chunky chips.