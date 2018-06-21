How To Cook For Maximum Taste, Using Minimum Energy

We’ve become disconnected from our food.

Sowing seeds, harvesting crops and raising livestock are things that happen elsewhere, before we pick up our weekly shop in neatly wrapped packages.

An issue with this is a spike in how much energy is consumed to make our meals happen. The UK currently imports 50% of its food and feed for livestock – meaning a whole lot of extra air miles – while around a fifth of the average person’s carbon footprint is derived from the food we eat, according to The Carbon Trust.

So, how to upgrade your supper into something sustainable? “The government is falling behind with policy and targets to do with climate change,” says Emily Clark, a journalist and the woman behind environmentally-friendly, low carbon food blog mygreenfeasts.com.

″That’s what made me strive to create an impact via food.”

Here are her thoughts on cooking and eating with the environment in mind.