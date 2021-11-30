Hope To Cope If The Omicron News Has Resurfaced Anxiety, Anger And Despair

All that is bound to stir up a lot of feelings, according to Dr Nihara Krause, a consultant clinical psychologist and founder of youth mental health charity stem4. She tells us it’s natural to experience a mixed range of emotions right now.

“The ongoing nature of the pandemic together with the uncertainty of not knowing what to expect can cause frustration and anxiety in most people. This is because when we are faced with uncertainty, we do not know what to prepare for and we see the unknown as a threat,” Dr Krause tells HuffPost UK.

“It’s also very disappointing for many people to either put their plans on hold or to cancel something they have been looking forward to, especially if they had to put this on hold all of last year.”

We’re slowly learning to live with Covid, but the message from scientists so far is that it’s too early to know how Omicron will impact transmission rates or serious disease. This in itself is unsettling.

But while we can’t rush the science, there are some things we can all do to improve our mental health if the news has knocked you for six.