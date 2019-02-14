The Inexpensive Amazon Find You Need To Get Your Feet Sandals-Ready

spukkato via Getty Images

Here’s a dry skin hack you might find a-peeling. Though many of us are still lacing up our snow boots for work, we’ve got our eyes on the prize — aka our spring wardrobes. They’re full of comfortable top-rated sandals, modern slingbacks and other toeless and backless shoes that’ll allow our stuffy winter feet to breathe, something we could all use. But — real talk — if your dry winter feet look more reptilian than human when you finally pack away your snow boots for the season, there’s a quick way to make your feet soft once again, and Amazon reviewers swear by it.

More than 11,000 Amazon reviewers claim the Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel “really works” and left their feet “baby soft.” If you don’t believe the written reviews, you can check out this horribly satisfying before/after photo. Speaking from experience, I use the Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel as a way to get my feet ready for sandal season. It’s easy to use with three simple steps — open, apply and rinse off — and uses a combination of 17 natural extracts and fruit acids to gently slough away rough, dry skin without scrubbing or pain. After rinsing the exfoliant off, you can expect to see the skin on your feet literally flake and peel away in roughly three days. The whole process takes about a week or two before your baby soft feet are fully unveiled to the world, so you might want to skip sockless experiences like yoga in the meantime.

