YOUNGKYU PARK/Netflix

If you haven’t watched Squid Game yet, you’ve probably heard about it. The South Korean action-thriller has taken over Netflix, becoming the platform’s most-watched show ever.

The show focuses on 456 contestants trying to win a cash prize of £28.2 million by playing a series of playground games. The twist? If you lose, you die.

The popularity of the show has taken over social media, with people making their own Squid Game-like challenges at home. In Abu Dhabi, The Korean Cultural Centre is even hosting its very own Squid Game (without the violence, of course).

With Halloween just around the corner, this is a perfect time for you and your friends to have some Squid Game-related fun. Here’s how you can have your own themed party.

The games

Netflix

Since Squid Game is based around childhood games, your party should be centred around this theme. You can of course play games that are included in the show such as Red Light, Green Light (also known as What’s The Time Mister Wolf or Grandma’s Footsteps) and the Honeycomb challenge.

If you have enough space, divide your guests into teams for tug of war, where you can even try the tactics from the show. If not, play any game with marbles.

Alternatively, you can personalise your party by playing games you were familiar with as a child. Here are some ideas:

Heads down, thumbs up

Hide and seek

Musical chairs/bumps/statues

Wink murderer

It or tag

Duck duck goose

Music

To create the perfect atmosphere, the right music is key. Luckily, there are few playlists online that feature the Squid Game soundtrack including ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ by Joo Won, which we hear in the first episode during Red Light, Green Light.

The track Pink Soldiers by the artist 23 could provide a chilling backdrop as your guests arrive. Or opt for Way Back Then by Jung Jaeil as the games begin.

Food

YOUNGKYU PARK/Netflix

Food plays an important role in the series, so it’s best to include some during your party. If you’re doing the honeycomb challenge you can always make a big batch to have as snacks by following this recipe.

For something a bit more substantial, the contestants and the staff are seen eating Bento boxes that consist of rice, veg, and kimchi during the show.

In one of the games, the players are only given cider and eggs. Hand out boiled eggs for a humorous snack and you can also try adding a secret message inside one. If you really want to be fancy you can give your winners a steak dinner, as seen in the show.

Costumes and Decorations

The hyper-stylised costumes and set really make the show. For a touch of fun, ask all your party guests to come in green t-shirts while the hosts wear pink.

To really impress, go all out by purchasing a replica tracksuit or jumpsuit online. Here are a couple of options.

Three Piece Game Costume

Amazon Three piece costume from Amazon

Amazon Three piece costume from Amazon

Don’t forget your mask

Amazon Squid Game Costume Mask

Here are some options for party decorations:

Squid Game Masked Men Action Figures

Amazon Squid Game Masked Men Action Figures

Front Door Mat Welcome Mat

Amazon Front Door Mat Welcome Mat

Milk Chocolate Coins for prizes

Amazon Chocolate Coins

Squid Game Cards

Amazon Squid Game Cards

Prizes and Eliminations

It’s important to note that Squid Game is a fictional TV show and no one deserves to die (or be remotely injured) if they lose a game! Instead, you can make your contestants do a dare or take a shot if alcohol is involved.