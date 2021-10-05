Squid Game Subtitle Debate Breaks Out After Claims Some Dialogue Has Been Lost In Translation

A debate about Squid Game has erupted on social media after fans picked up on the fact some of the English subtitles have changed the meaning of certain sections of the show’s dialogue.

The Korean drama – which centres around people in debt competing in a series of dangerous games to win a big money jackpot – has become a huge hit on Netflix, and is currently the streaming service’s biggest show in the UK.

English-speaking fans can watch the nine-part series in a number of ways – with an English-language audio dub, with subtitles or with closed-caption subtitles, which are intended for people who are hard of hearing, and are often automatically generated to include descriptions of audio sounds as well as dialogue.

Social media user Youngmi Mayer, who speaks Korean, claimed last week that Squid Game’s English closed-caption subtitles are “so bad”, and that the meaning of the original dialogue is often lost in translation.

In a post on Twitter, she wrote: “If you don’t understand Korean you didn’t really watch the same show. translation was so bad. the dialogue was written so well and zero of it was preserved.

“Such a shame. Translation is extremely important.”

Youngmi also shared a TikTok video demonstrating a number of examples where the translation has affected the meaning of what the characters are saying.