Carole Baskin Is Back: Netflix Confirms Tiger King 2 Is On The Way

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens: Tiger King 2 is definitely coming to a TV screen near you soon.

Netflix officially confirmed that it has developed a follow-up to the wild documentary that dominated viewers’ attention in early 2020.

Fans will remember Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness as the miniseries that followed the life of zookeeper Joe Exotic, who is now serving a federal prison sentence for murder-for-hire and animal trafficking, and his ongoing rift with big cat conservationists like Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue in Florida.