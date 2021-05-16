Joe Exotic – who rose to prominence last year as the subject of the Netflix documentary Tiger King – has announced he’s been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for charges including killing abuse and hiring someone to murder big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin, Exotic shared his diagnosis on social media earlier this week.

A post on his Twitter page read: “John Phillips has received my medical records from FMC Fort Worth and my PSA count came back very high for prostate cancer. The prison has approved testing to verify what stage it is in.

“My body is tired, I have lost a tremendous amount of weight, the mouth sores are out of control.”