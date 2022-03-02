eclipse_images via Getty Images

As the world watches the devastating impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many of us want to help, but simply don’t know how.

But there are several charities and organisations on and off the ground providing aid to those who’ve fled their homes, or people who’ve been unable to leave.

With so many resources out there, how do we know which organisations to trust? And what can we do to really make a difference?

Donate money

This is probably the most common way individuals want to help. But how will our donation be used? And how much of our money will actually go to Ukraine?

Before donating to a charity or organisation it’s important you should find out if they’re legitimate first. You should start off first by searching for the charity’s register on the charity commission website. All charities in England and Wales will be registered here. Additionally legitimate charities will always tell you what their donations are being used for.

Donating to The British Red Cross will help someone affected get:

food

water

first aid

medicines

warm clothes

shelter

The UNHCR refugee agency is collecting monetary donations for emergency shelter, humanitarian assistance and relief items such as blankets. Psychological support for refugees will also be funded.

The Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) is the largest representative body for Ukrainians. So far, they’ve raised £1,045,720.

AUGB said your donation will be used to fund immediate emergency and ongoing needs, including for example:

£8 – 2 woollen blankets for individuals or emergency shelters

£23 – A food and hygiene pack for one adult for a month or 30 thermal foil blankets for emergency use

£70 – A food and hygiene pack for a family of four for a month

£500 – Towards crisis counselling and support services, and children’s services

£1,500 – A basic emergency medicine pack for 1,000 people for 3-months

£3,700 – Medicine and pharmaceutical pack for 10,000 people for 3-months

Donate goods

You can donate items like clothes, shoes and blankets locally in the UK. Places like the White Eagle Club in southwest London are accepting donations for refugees. While Leeds Polish Catholic Centre in West Yorkshire is collecting items such as blankets, clothes, toilet rolls, nappies and toothbrushes.

Aaron Chown - PA Images via PA Images via Getty Images Volunteers at the Klub Orla Bialego (White Eagle Club) in Balham, south London, sift through donations made by members of the public.

A Community Clothes Swap will take place in York at The Acomb Parish Hall on Saturday March 5. Those attending are asked to donate items to Ukraine including clothing, shoes, toiletries and baby equipment.

Paul Doherty, who is the The Social Democratic and Labour Party leader for West Belfast, has shared details of a drop-off destination where he’s leading a donation drive. Non-perishable food, first aid, toiletries and nappies are wanted for a truck leaving for Poland on Friday.

Liam McBurney - PA Images via PA Images via Getty Images Paul Doherty of Foodstock in west Belfast who has called on local people to donate supplies for people in Ukraine.

Donate your time

It’s great to be able to contribute your money or resources to the crisis but just offering your time can be valuable. There are a number of ways you can show support including:

Writing to your MP

You can write to your MP to urge them to do more to help Ukraine. Go on the UK Parliament website to find your MP and type in your postcode.

Support neighbours with family from Ukraine

During times like this showing kindness can make a huge impact. If you know someone with family from Ukraine, why not make them a meal to show them support.

Spread the word

There’s a lot of fake news on social media, but sharing trusted resources can make a big difference. Follow journalists on the ground from verified news outlets. You find a list of examples here.