These Two Household Items Can Help Keep Your Plants Watered While You're Away

There’s a reason why people call themselves plant parents. You have to feed those little leaf babies regularly, make sure they have enough water to grow, and ensure they don’t die from ailments like blight and root rot.

Part of this means ensuring your plants are well-watered when you’re away. Some people will ask friends, family members or even neighbours to do this for them. But if you’re short on trusted people who are up to the task, fear not.

TikTok user Joe Clark (@JoesGarden) has shared a handy way to water your plants when you’re not at home – and all you need is two household items.

Clark explained you’ll need to grab a cotton bud and cut it in half. Then, get an old plastic water bottle and carefully poke one hole in the bottom and another hole in the cap.

“Put one cotton bud in the bottom and poke another one in the top. Place it next to the plant you want to water whilst you’re away and just fill it up with water,” said Clark.

“This will provide a constant stream of droplets straight to the root,” he added.