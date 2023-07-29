Love A Houseplant? Well, We've Got Great Health News For You

Carol Yepes via Getty Images

Plants can be healing in so many different ways. Adding just a little bit of greenery into your space can help you improve your mental wellbeing.

“Even just the sight of a plant can help reduce your heart rate and help you feel calmer,” Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies says.

Advertisement

But it’s not just your mental health our leafy pals can aid as a new study has found that plants have the power to remove significantly toxic fumes. The study at the University of Technology, Sydney (UTS) highlighted that plants are able to eliminate toxic gasoline fumes in the air.

The study, published by UTS in partnership with leading Australian company Ambius, sought to create healthier and safer environments.

It found that indoor plants can take away 98% of organic compound alkane and 86% of the benzene compound which is associated with cancer.

The use of mixed-up species can reduce gasoline vapours – which are one of the biggest causes of toxic compounds in buildings worldwide, the study found.

Advertisement

Not that we need another excuse want to get a plant, but did you know that plants have been known to increase productivity? “It’s been proven that having plants in the workplace can actually increase productivity by up to 15%. It’s hard to believe, but working in a space which feels clean and fresh can really affect a worker’s attitude and level of motivation,” Lambell says.

It can also make us feel a bit more creative. “The link between nature and creativity runs deep, with many creatives citing nature as a huge inspiration in their work,” she adds.