I'm An Italian Chef – THIS Is How To Make The Perfect Bolognese Sauce

For me, 2024 is the year of perfecting recipes. My own recipes, my favourite Nigella recipes and, while we’re at it, dinner staples like spaghetti bolognese. Of course, I can make it well enough and on a particularly productive day, I can put a sauce together to be used up throughout the week but what if I perfected that sauce?
Well, thanks to TikTok creator and cook Mamma Marzia, hailing originally from Naples, Italy and now residing in Vancouver, we have the answer.
Mamma Marzia is passionate about food and on her website states that she learned how to cook with passion from her mom, nonna, and all her aunts.
Fortunately for us, she has generously shared her family recipe for bolognese sauce and I have to say, it sounds incredible. Plus, if you regularly cook Italian foods at home, you likely have all of the ingredients already.
Authentic Italian bolognese sauce recipe
The home cook says that this sauce recipe works for lasagna, baked pasta, cannelloni, with fresh Fettuccine, gnocchi, spaghetti, penne, and said that their favourite way to eat it is actually with fresh bread.
My mouth is watering already.
These are the ingredients you’ll need:
- 3 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tsp of butter
- 5tbp of chopped celery, carrot and onion (known as soffritto/mirepoix)
- Half a cup of red or white wine
- 2 litres of passata or strained tomatoes
- Salt and pepper
- A sprinkle of love (awww)
And the method:
- In a pan put the oil, add the soffritto/ Mirepoix and the butter.
- Sweat the soffritto for a few minutes.
- Add the ground beef of your choice and cook it fully on a medium high.
- Time to pour the wine or broth.
- Let it evaporate completely until you hear a loud and sweet sound.
- Add the strained tomato/ passata. Mix everything.
- Simmer the sauce for few hours.After 1 hour add salt and pepper.
- Buon Appetito!
That’s dinner sorted.