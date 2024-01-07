I'm An Italian Chef – THIS Is How To Make The Perfect Bolognese Sauce

Meat Sauce/Ragú alla Bolognese my way, my family recipe. If your goal for 2024 is to cook like an Italian this is your video. Make it, tag me #mammamarzia and follow for more I know I already post a recipe for Ragú alla Bolognese/ Meat Sauce but there are so many new followers that maybe they don’t have this AMAZING recipe. This is my family favourite sauce, very very meaty the way my husband like it. I use this sauce for lasagna, baked Pasta, cannelloni, with fresh Fettuccine, gnocchi, spaghetti, penne, and our favourite is also serve it with bread. I made yesterday because I had company over and they all LOVE it so much. We had it with Gnocchi, the best combo. These are the ingredients that I used yesterday: 🇮🇹3 tbsp oil evo 🇮🇹2 tsp butter 🇮🇹5 tbsp soffritto ( 1 celery, 1 carrot, 1 onion chopped) 🇮🇹1 kg ( 2 pounds) Lean Ground Beef or anything that you like 🇮🇹Half cup Red Wine or White 🇮🇹2 liter Passata/ Strained Tomatoes 🇮🇹Salt and Pepper 🇮🇹A Sprinkle of love Method: 1- In a pan put the oil, add the soffritto/ Mirepoix and the butter.Sweat the soffritto for few minutes. 2-Add the ground beef of your choice and cook it fully on a medium high. 3-Time to pour the wine or broth.Let it evaporate completely until you hear a loud and sweet sound 4-Add the strained tomato/ passata. Mix everything. 5-Simmer the sauce for few hours.After 1 hour add salt and pepper. 6-Buon Appetito #cookingwithlove #cookbook #author #cookbookauthor #mammamarzia #myway #familyrecipe #meatsauce #tiktokcanada #learnontiktok #mammamarzia #cookingwithmammamarzia #cookingwithlove #2024goal #cooklikeanitalian #authenticitalian #bolognesesaucemyway #bolognesesauce #saucetok #foodietiktok