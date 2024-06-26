How To Protect People With Dementia When Temperatures Are Soaring

simarik via Getty Images

A dementia charity has urged loved ones and carers of people with dementia to be extra vigilant when it comes to looking after somebody with dementia during soaring temperatures.

While many of us may be racing to the beach and setting up shop in a pub garden for the afternoon, there are health risks that come with sunnier skies and for people with dementia, these risks can be heightened.

Advertisement

The UK’s leading dementia charity, Alzheimer’s Society, have issued advice ahead of the upcoming heatwave.

How to help people with dementia during a heatwave

Alzheimer’s Society said: “Dehydration is a common challenge for people living with dementia and memory problems mean they can easily forget to drink enough water.”

The charity advises families and carers help by leaving glasses of or jugs of water within easy reach, sharing a drink with the person, leaving reminders to drink and provided high water content foods.

Alzheimer’s Society also recommends taking the following steps to protect the dementia patient:

Make sure the person is dressed appropriately: Light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes made from natural fibres can help keep people comfortable and prevent overheating. A hat or cap for outside is also a good idea

Light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes made from natural fibres can help keep people comfortable and prevent overheating. A hat or cap for outside is also a good idea Keep the house as cool as possible : Keeping the curtains or blinds closed during the day – especially in sunny, south-facing rooms – can help to keep things cool. In the evening, open the windows to let the warm air out and colder air in

: Keeping the curtains or blinds closed during the day – especially in sunny, south-facing rooms – can help to keep things cool. In the evening, open the windows to let the warm air out and colder air in Avoiding the midday sun: We’re advised to stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day between 11am and 3pm. If you’re out and about, seek out plenty of shade. Wear a hat and keep a bottle of high factor sunscreen on you, and make sure it’s reapplied regularly

We’re advised to stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day between 11am and 3pm. If you’re out and about, seek out plenty of shade. Wear a hat and keep a bottle of high factor sunscreen on you, and make sure it’s reapplied regularly Finding ways to cool off: Try putting a frozen bottle of water or ice pack next to a fan, for some DIY air-conditioning. Or place a washcloth and some iced water nearby

Try putting a frozen bottle of water or ice pack next to a fan, for some DIY air-conditioning. Or place a washcloth and some iced water nearby Ask friends and neighbours to pop in and check the person is OK. If you don’t live near the person or are worried about someone – ask a friend or neighbour to pop in and make sure they’re ok

Which foods are high water content?

According to Healthline, many fruits and vegetables are high water content including strawberries, watermelons, cucumbers and bell peppers, which are all over 90% water.

Additionally, soups and yoghurts are a great choice for high water content, as well as being quite filling.