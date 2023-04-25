Want To Relieve Your Menopause Symptoms? Add These Foods To Your Diet

SolStock via Getty Images Adding these to your weekly shop might help ease symptoms of hot flashes and low mood.

Menopause is an entirely natural experience that happens to most women between the ages of 45 and 55, but this doesn’t mean symptoms can’t be life-changing.

Those in the throes of it may struggle with fatigue, mood changes, night sweats and joint pain – to name just a few.

GPs can help with treatments such as antidepressants and hormone replacement therapy (HRT), however there are also certain foods that could help with managing symptoms and reducing the severity of them.

Here’s what you need to know.

Salmon and tuna for hot flashes

Hot flashes are one of the more commonly discussed symptoms of menopause and can be incredibly disruptive for those experiencing them. They cause a sudden feeling of heat and can result in a red, flushed face and sweating.

Fattier fishes such as salmon and tuna may help with hot flashes, according to a 2019 study.

What’s more, according to the NHS, oily fish can help with the prevention of heart disease and people should aim for at least two meals containing oily fish a week.

Yoghurt and kale for bone health

Osteoporosis is considered to be a “silent” disease because it often isn’t diagnosed until a bone is broken, but according to the Endocrine Society, one in two post-menopausal women will develop it.

Symptoms can include severe back pain, loss of height or spine malformations.

Probiotic yoghurts and dairy products can help prevent it. This is because they aid calcium absorption in the colon which supports bone health, as well as improving gut health.

Dairy can also help with sleep problems which impact around a quarter of people impacted by menopause.

If you’re not consuming dairy, other good sources of calcium include kale, spinach, fortified bread, baked beans, tofu and dried figs.

Beans for mood changes

Menopause can be incredibly impactful on the body and brain. Just over half (53%) of people going through it will experience depression, 50% will experience anxiety and 42% report anger and mood swings.

However, consuming beans may help with mood stability – think black beans and chickpeas. Beans are rich in tryptophan and magnesium, both of which are linked to improving mood and general mental wellbeing.

Additionally, beans and legumes are high in fibre which helps to regulate blood sugar levels and, since there has been a link identified between menopause and the development of type 2 diabetes, it’s worth making beans a part of your well-balanced diet.

Reach out for support