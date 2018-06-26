How To Sleep In Hot Weather: Ditch Duvets, Avoid Alcohol And Sleep Alone

This week the UK is in the midst of an early summer heatwave, with record high temperatures of 29C being reached in the capital – the same temperature as southern Spain. Met Office forecaster Mark Foster said we could be facing the “the hottest day for the year” across the UK and just in time for the knock-out stages of the World Cup. Although this is good news for lunch in the park and drinking in pub gardens after work, the same cannot be said for trying to get some sleep: a survey of 1,015 adults revealed 62% of Brits struggle to get some shut eye in the heat.

fStop Images - Emily Keegin via Getty Images

The ideal temperature for sleeping is between 16-18C, and anything above 24C causes restlessness, while a cold room (around 12C) will make it difficult to nod off, according to The Sleep Council. Lisa Artis, sleep advisor at The Sleep Council, said: “If, at night, the outside temperature remains higher, or your bedroom has retained the heat from the day, it can be difficult to keep cool. “Your body temperature needs to lower slightly before you go to sleep which is why it’s difficult to drop off when you’re too hot.” Given most people across the UK are likely to be experiencing temperatures way above the optimum of 18C - some by as much as ten degrees - you might want to think about revising your sleeping situation for the foreseeable future.

Burak Karademir via Getty Images