Parents are being urged to have open and frank discussions with their children about tranquillisers, after a study suggested thousands of teens may be taking Xanax.

In a survey of 85,000 people aged 13 to 24 by Vice magazine, 35% said their friends used Xanax, a brand name of a class of drugs called benzodiazepinetype, and only 6% had not heard of the drug, which is not available on the NHS but is prescribed in the US to treat anxiety.

Addaction has advised parents not to presume Xanax use is an issue that won’t affect your children, as they know from experience that people from all types of backgrounds and walks of life use drugs.

The charity shared with HuffPost UK an account from an anonymous teenager who is now seeking support after their use of Xanax spiralled: “I first tried Xanax when I was 15 years old, my mate gave me a quarter of a bar for free. Then, not realising the addictive side effects, I built up a tolerance and was taking around a bar every couple days. My reason for taking Xanax was because it was glamorised all over social media.

“My supplier then stopped selling to me because they could see the damage it was doing to me. I would be sweating and pacing without it but I had to get through the withdrawals because I couldn’t find a Xanax supplier anywhere else. I realised what I was doing was harmful and went cold turkey. It is a huge problem and needs to be addressed more seriously.”