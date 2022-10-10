5 Ways To Start A Conversation With Your Partner About Sex

Catherine Falls Commercial via Getty Images

Sex plays a big part in most relationships, but some of us find talking about it difficult – even with our partner.

In fact, 40% of Brits “never” or “rarely” chat about sex in their relationship and more than half (54%) say conversations about sex are “awkward”.

We’re also worried how these conversations will be received. Over a third (35%) of people avoid bringing up the topic, because they’re nervous how their partner will react.

But the study, carried out by sexual wellness experts Sinful, suggests communication might actually be the biggest secret to a better sex life.

Of the 2,000 people surveyed, 84% of those who said they’re good at talking about sex also said they’re sexually satisfied. Conversely, this only applies to 35% of those who are not good at talking.

“The conversation about intimacy and sex is hugely important,” said Mathilde Mackowski, founder of Sinful. “When we are curious about each other, the desire to play grows – and with play comes a passion for life. Both as individuals and as couples.”

So, how can we start speaking to our partners about sex without it feeling awkward? HuffPost UK asked Counselling Directory member Georgina Smith for a few pointers.

5 tips for speaking to your partner about sex: