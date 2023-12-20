I'm A Private Investigator ― Here's How To Tell If Your Partner's Cheating

Visoot Uthairam via Getty Images

Infidelity statistics make for a pretty sobering read. In a UK study of 2,000 people, one group found that one in five of us have cheated on our partners ― and of those who cheated, almost half did so more than once.

So, who better to Private Investigator Aaron Bond from Bond Rees Private Investigations to reveal the signs that your partner may be up to something sus?

“If your partner exhibits any of the following they could be cheating,” Bond shared.



1) They never let their phone go

It can be a bad sign if your phone stays with your partner 25/8, the PI shared.

“If your partner starts changing their passwords, starts taking their phone everywhere with them, even around the house or they become defensive when you ask to use their phone it could be a sign of them not being faithful,” he shared.

“You should also look at how they place their phone down when not in use. If they face the phone with the screen facing down, then they could be hiding something,” he added.



2) They tell you less about their day

A little chit-chat when you two get home after a long day might have been a crucial part of your relationship ― but if that’s changed, Bond says it could be a red flag.

“If you feel like your partner has suddenly begun to avoid you and they don’t want to do things with you anymore or they stop telling you about their day then this is another red flag,” he says.

“Partners often avoid their spouses or tell them less about their day because cheating can be tough, remembering all of your lies is impossible and it’s an easy way to get caught out,” he adds.



3) Things have changed in the bedroom

Of course, fluctuations in libido can happen for several reasons ― but according to Bond, infidelity can be one of them.

“Cheaters often have less sex at home because they are cheating, but on occasions, they may also have more sex at home, this is because they feel guilty and use this increase in sex to hide their cheating. You may also find that your partner will start to introduce new things into your sex life that weren’t there before,” Bond explains.



4) They pick fights with you or project negative traits onto you

This happens because cheaters know they’re doing something wrong, and projecting that onto their partner can make it more bearable, Bond says.

“To get rid of the tension they feel inside they will try to convince themselves that you are the problem and they will become critical of you out of nowhere,” he says.

