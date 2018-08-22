How To Tell You Have Bedbugs (And How To Get Rid Of Them)

British homes are facing more bedbug infestations than usual thanks to the hotter summer temperatures, with cities proving to be popular hotspots for the insects. David Cain, of Bed Bugs Limited pest control, told The Observer people must be “permanently on guard” and even advised people living in cities not to sit down on the buses (or, in London, the Underground) to avoid bringing the bugs into their homes. The main ways bedbugs infiltrate a home is when a person returns from holiday, has purchased second-hand furniture that’s infested or the bedbugs have migrated from a neighbouring house, according to Natalie Bunday, technical officer for the British Pest Control Association (BPCA). She advises people who buy second-hand furniture like sofas, beds or chairs to look over them carefully before taking them home. “If a neighbour has a bad [bedbug] problem they can migrate,” she adds. So people in terraced houses, semi-detached properties and flats should be vigilant.

John-Reynolds via Getty Images

How can you tell if you have a bedbug problem? Bedbugs are about the size of an apple pip and dark brown in colour, Bunday tells HuffPost UK. If they’ve had a feed, they might be dark red in colouring. The bugs often hide in cracks and crevices around the bed, so it’s wise to check in the seams of your mattress, as well as on and behind headboards, inside mattress or duvet labels, and also behind and underneath bedside tables. Bunday recommends keeping an eye out for the bugs themselves, or looking for any tiny blood spots on your sheet or mattress. Bedbug droppings are also a telltale sign you have a problem, which she describes as looking like a fountain pen has been dotted on paper. These droppings will often be smeared onto fabric, mattresses or headboards. You might also have bites on your body from where they’ve fed. “With bedbug bites, they generally don’t have a tip,” Bunday explains. “Sometimes when you’re bitten by a mosquito you have a white tip on top of the bite, but with bedbugs it tends to be a smooth, red lump.” They tend to bite people’s shoulders or the ends of their limbs - basically any areas of the body that will hang out of the covers.