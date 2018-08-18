How To Warm Up To The New Season By Looking Cool

In the aftermath of a record breaking heatwave, we have to admit we’re secretly excited for the upcoming cooler season. The autumnal breeze is refreshing after weeks of sweltering in the sun but you know what’s even better? Rekindling last year’s love affair with your autumn wardrobe - oh, how we’ve missed wearing our favourite jacket without sweating all over it. The few weeks before autumn arrives, there’s a bracing feeling in the air that feels like new beginnings; it’s also the perfect time to reinvent yourself, but while there’s always an excuse to shop, now is the perfect time to call on some trusty pieces that have been gathering dust. The Oversized Blazer

Christian Vierig via Getty Images

This is most likely to be inherited from your mother’s 80s wardrobe - or maybe you have still kept it from the 80s. Whether it’s tweed, a boxy orange shape or the lapels down to your elbows, the oversized blazer will keep you calm and collected while at work and of course, after. This checkered blazer ticks all the boxes (ASOS, £55). Executive realness has only just begun. Don’t forget to pair it with basically anything: your favourite slogan T-shirt you’ve forgotten about, your favourite summer dress you bought this year or just with your favourite jeans. You really cannot go wrong. The White Boot

Christian Vierig via Getty Images

Ankle boots are autumn in a shoe. But you can rock them in summer months by opting for a more fanciful boot. I’m talking cream leather options (Office, £96), knee highs (Public Desire, £39.99) and suede ankle boots (Simply Be, £29.00 - £38.00) that feel just so right now. Animal Print Think leopards, cows, cheetahs and zebras for autumn - but not just in their typical colours. Animal print in bright primary hues is the fresh new take of the leopard print - one the most transitional prints you can have in your wardrobe. However, there’s something about an animal print in the winter time that feels autumnal. When paired with a black turtleneck to get that swinging 60s look, it looks timeless. Think Twiggy but in Maya Jama’s collaboration with Pretty Little Thing. Full of clashing and conceptual animal prints, our favourite is the matching co-ord in a sunshine yellow (Pretty Little Thing jacket, £25 and skirt, £20). High Necks

Edward Berthelot via Getty Images

You may have been bearing your shoulders for the past six weeks, but a cooler breeze calls for a cover up. Light turtlenecks in bright colours - nab this orange delight from Monki (£15) while you can - are a great way to meet the seasons in the middle. If you’re only options are darker colours, try styling it with your favourite summer skirt will keep your comfortable and feeling like the summer season hasn’t completely disappeared, just yet. Corduroy Comeback

Edward Berthelot via Getty Images