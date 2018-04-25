Dust off your trainers: a new study of 8,000 people found those who run socially as part of Parkrun are generally happier than the rest of the population.

Parkrun is a weekly 5km run which takes place in various parks across the UK. Events are free to attend, open to everyone and easy to get involved with.

New research by Glasgow Caledonian University found an overwhelming majority (89%) of people completing Parkrun feel that it has made them happier, with 80% saying the activity motivated them to exercise throughout the week.