Introducing HuffPost Reports: UK, Our In-Depth Look At The Underreported Issues Shaping Britain And Afar

Today we launch HuffPost Reports: UK, a new documentary series giving an in-depth look at the big issues and underreported stories that are shaping the UK and afar.

This series will highlight the unique tales of struggle, sacrifice, innovation and hope during a time of great uncertainty, giving a voice to those who otherwise might not have gotten a chance to tell their story and welcome us into their lives.

Our first episode of the series looks at the contaminated blood scandal, where thousands of Brits were infected with hepatitis C, HIV and other blood borne diseases through both contaminated haemophilia treatment and blood transfusions in the 1970s and 1980s.

The scandal is the worst NHS disaster in its history, leaving thousands dead and many more dealing with the aftermath. Finally after 30 years the victims and their families have been granted an inquiry.

In our film we spoke to two brave victims who told us about how their lives were turned upside down by the scandal, the impact on their families and the chance of justice the long awaited inquiry finally gives them.

The scale of the tragedy and how little the public were aware of its existence was shocking but hearing from Tony and Michelle and seeing their passion to find the truth gave me a sense of hope that this inquiry can give them and the thousands of others some sense of justice.

Starting January we will be bringing you episodes covering a wide range of issues. We have a film about how ‘Monkey Dust’, a former legal high, which is damaging lives and straining frontline services in Stoke-on-Trent. We look at the impact of Universal Credit on Liverpool and how the local community is banding together to help those in need.

In Leeds we made a film about how a local charity is refurbishing empty homes whilst the country is dealing with rising homelessness. We spent time at the only school in the UK that provides education to victims of modern slavery and in Kent we look at how the #MeToo movement has impacted life on campus.

With Brexit sucking up a lot of the attention in the room, we hope this series can help shine a light on stories we think should be getting more attention and give them the time they need. We want to add context and background to the most important and underreported issues to help our audience understand them better.

If you think there are stories that we should be covering then we’d love to hear from you so please feel free to reach me at @henry_langston on Twitter and henry.langston@huffpost.com.