Huge Blow For Rishi Sunak As NHS Consultants Reject Government Pay Offer

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Junior doctors and consultants picket outside University College Hospital at the beginning of a three day strike over pay, on October 02, 2023 in London, England. The 72-hour work stoppage is the second joint walkout by groups of junior doctors and NHS consultants who are members of the British Medical Association. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Leon Neal via Getty Images

NHS consultants have narrowly voted to reject the government’s latest pay offer.

In a huge blow to Rishi Sunak, the British Medical Association announced that 51% of its members who took part in a ballot had turned it down.

The BMA said: “The result demonstrates that consultants still have considerable concerns about the offer.”

Advertisement

Under the offer, the majority of consultants would have received a 12.8% rise, with others receiving a minimum of 6%.

“From the feedback members have given us it was clear that they thought it did not go far enough and as a result they did not have confidence that pay would be restored over future years,” the BMA said.

The government is already involved in a long-running dispute with junior doctors.

Shadow heath secretary Wes Streeting said: “Last week, Rishi Sunak was bragging that NHS doctors had accepted his pay offer. This vote shows he was trying to pull the wool over the public’s eyes.

“The NHS is in the second year of strikes. They have cost patients more than one million cancelled operations and appointments, and cost taxpayers £2 billion.

Advertisement