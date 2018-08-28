A major blaze has broken out at the Primark store in Belfast city centre. Shoppers and staff were evacuated from the historic five-storey building at around 11am on Tuesday. Huge plumes of black smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the Bank Buildings, which is home to the newly-refurbished Primark store.

Primark in Belfast currently on fire looks like its coming from the stock rooms , loads of fire engines at the scene ☹️☹️ #belfast #primark #fire pic.twitter.com/r1fhaAT9LL — Dani McAteer (@DaniMcAteer) August 28, 2018

Primark in Belfast city centre on fire. You can smell smoke from Clarendon pic.twitter.com/Lfe8jajP4F — John Mulgrew (@newsmulg) August 28, 2018

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “NIFRS received a call at 11am today to a fire on the top floor of the Primark building – a five-storey commercial property in the Castle Street area of Belfast. “Eleven appliances are in attendance. The building has been evacuated. “The public are advised to avoid the Castle Street/Royal Avenue area whilst the incident is ongoing.” The force added that the incident was likely to continue “throughout the day” and advised residents and businesses to keep their windows and doors closed. There are 80 fire fighters battling the blaze.

Video footage of Primark Belfast fire shows extent of blaze... pic.twitter.com/3oaCsAf6BP — maurice fitzmaurice (@mofitzmaurice) August 28, 2018

The Police Service of Northern Ireland also issued a warning to motorists to avoid the area. A number of diversions are in place at Bridge Street, High Street, Castle Street and Queen’s Street as well as Royal Avenue and North Street to allow the fire service to deal with the ongoing incident. Police have advised drivers to seek an alternative route. There were no initial reports of injuries, but that has yet to be confirmed by the authorities.

PA There are 80 firefighters tackling the blaze

PA Wire/PA Images