Hugh Grant has married for the first time at the age of 57.
The ‘Love Actually’ star wed partner Anna Eberstein in a civil ceremony on Friday.
The newlyweds were pictured celebrating with friends and family outside Chelsea Old Town Hall near their west London home following the nuptials.
The couple opted for a less traditional dress code with Anna wearing a white skirt and a blue shirt that matched Hugh’s.
Fans had got wind of the wedding after their intention to wed was posted at the registry office last week.
Hugh has been dating Swedish TV producer Anna, 39, for over six years and the couple have three children together.
Their first was born in 2012, while their youngest is only a few months old.
Hugh has two other children from his previous relationship with Tinglan Hong.
He was famous for being in a relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley for 13 years, until they split in 2000.
As recently as 2015, Hugh said he wasn’t interested in marriage, telling People: “I’m not really a believer in marriage. I’ve seen very few good examples, maybe five, in my life, but I think otherwise it’s a recipe for mutual misery.”
Hugh is currently on screens playing former Liberal party MP Jeremy Thorpe in the BBC’s ‘A Very English Scandal’, which tells the real-life story of the alleged murder plot to kill his male lover.