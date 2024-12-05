'His Mother Was Furious': Hugh Grant Reveals Bizarre Wrap Gift For Young Co-Star

Hugh Grant via Associated Press

Hugh Grant has claimed he once got on the wrong side of one of his young co-stars’ mums with a rather inappropriate wrap gift.

During the conversation, Hugh asked the Nosferatu actor how his golf was, prompting Nicholas to reveal: “Hugh got me my first lessons and my first set of golf clubs as a wrap gift from About A Boy. And you signed the golf bag, actually, as well.

“I think it was just your name, you signed your name. So I have a signed Hugh Grant golf bag.”

Hugh then admitted: “It’s better than the wrap present I gave to my son on The Undoing, which was a box of cigars. His mother was furious!”

“How old was he?” Nicholas then asked, to which his former colleague quipped: “Eleven.”

Hugh Grant, Nicole Kidman, Noah Jupe and the late Donald Sutherland in The Undoing WarnerMedia/THA/Shutterstock

Back in 2020, Hugh played the on-screen dad of Noah Jupe, who – for the avoidance of doubt – was actually around 15 when the Emmy-winning drama was filmed.

Adding yet another layer to the story is the fact that Noah’s mum is none other than British soap star Katy Cavanagh, best known for her performance as Julie Carp in Coronation Street between 2008 and 2015.

Katy Cavanagh as Julie in Coronation Street ITV/Shutterstock

Noah’s other on-screen work includes A Quiet Place, Honey Boy and The Night Manager.